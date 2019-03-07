|
Harry John Dangler, Sr.
North Port, FL - Harry John Dangler Sr, 83, died peacefully on March 3, 2019. Harry was born and raised in Long Branch, and raised his family in Wanamassa, before retiring to North Port, Florida. He was a proud Navy veteran who served aboard the USS New Jersey during the Korean War. He worked for JCP&L for over 30 years. Harry was active in his community and coached youth sports, was a volunteer on the Wanamassa Fire Dept. and a past Captain of the Wanamassa First Aid. Harry had a great sense of humor and enjoyed traveling, watching sports, and eating pizza.
He was predeceased by his parents John and Antoinette (Ciambrone) Dangler, his brother Joseph, and his daughter Joyce. Surviving is his beloved wife of 61 years, Ann (Titmas) Dangler, his children Carolyn (Dan) Gulick, Diane Cannon, Gail Kniseley, Harry (Mary Glennon) Dangler Jr., and Mary (Steven) Silva, 9 grandchildren; Daniel, David, Jason, Juliann, Jack, Emma, Caitlyn, Sean, and Gavin, 4 great-grandchildren; Kiersten, Jack, Lucy and JJ, and his sister Marjorie Faulhaber.
A Mass will be held at San Pedro Catholic Church in North Port, Florida on Monday, March 11, 2019; memorial service follows at Harbor Isles. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his name to the Arthritis and Chronic Pain Research Institute www.pain-research.org.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 7, 2019