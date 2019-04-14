Services
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
3010 Ridgeway Road
Manchester, NJ 08759
(732) 657-5700
Harry Bernard
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
3010 Ridgeway Road
Manchester, NJ 08759
Service
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
12:15 PM
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
3010 Ridgeway Road
Manchester, NJ 08759
Manchester - Harry Louie Bernard Jr., 86 of Manchester passed away suddenly Monday April 8, 2019 at his home. Born in North Adams, MA, Harry had lived in Vermont, Florida, Pennsylvania, Barnegat, NJ and Dover, NJ until settling down after retirement in Manchester 15 years ago. Harry was an Army Veteran, earning the rank of Sergeant during the Korean War and was proud to serve his country. Harry was a self-employed Machinist who owned and operated two different businesses, the first company along with his partners was PCI out of Eatontown then later owned the PCR Routing Company with Mark Vancini out of Fairfield, NJ. After retirement, Harry and his wife settled down in Manchester at the Renaissance where he was a member of the Men's Club, Woodworkers Guild and the Wednesday Bowling League. Harry also loved Golfing and was an Avid Snow Skier, who enjoyed skiing many places in the USA, Canada, Europe and also enjoyed playing cards with friends.

Harry is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Renate (Muller), and his two devoted children Michael Bernard and Karen Kirchner, four grandchildren, Christopher, Melissa, Kimberly and Brandon and his eight great grandchildren, Paige, Connor, Hailey, Jake, Luke, Tyler, Adam and Mia. Also surviving are his sister in law and brother in law Marianne and Hans Kratschmer of Germany and a host of loving nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Harry's life will be held on Wednesday April 17, 2019 at the Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 3010 Ridgeway Rd., Manchester, NJ 08759 from 11 am -1 pm with a service to begin at 12:15 pm. Interment will be private. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.andersoncampbellfuneralhomemanchester.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 14, 2019
