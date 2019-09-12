|
Harry M. James
Manchester - Harry M. James, 84, of Manchester, NJ passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his beloved family on Monday September 9, 2019 following an extended struggle with cancer. Born in Orange and raised in Sea Bright, he spent 4 years on Jupiter Island, FL and Japan while serving in the US Coast Guard. In 1960, following his discharge from the Coast Guard, he settled in Shark River Hills (Neptune) before moving to Manchester in 2001. Harry graduated from Long Branch Regional High School. He received a BSEE from Monmouth University followed by a MSEE from Stevens Institute of Technology.
After 4 years in the Coast Guard, Harry spent the 1960's working as an Electrical Engineer for Lockeed in No. Plainfield then Bell Labs in Holmdel. In 1970 he started working for Frequency Engineering Labs (FEL) in Farmingdale where he worked until 2000 as Vice President of Engineering. In retirement he worked as a Realtor for Cross Roads Realty in Manchester from 2001-2015. Harry was a volunteer fire fighter for the Shark River Hills Fire Dep't from 1960 to 1970 and was a lifelong avid golfer.
Survived by his wife of 18 years, Louise. His children: Thomas and his wife Ann; Richard; Deborah and her husband Doug. His step-children: Michael and his wife Kathy; Frank. His grandchildren: Lindsay, Sarah, Matthew, Michaela, Alex. His great-granddaughter: Margot. His half-siblings: Roberta and Joel. He is predeceased by wife Joan.
Harry James gifted to his children, family and friends, by virtue of example the value of living an ethical life.
A visitation will be held on Saturday September 14, 2019 from 1-3 pm & 5-7 pm at the Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 3010 Ridgeway Rd., Manchester, NJ 08759. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the in memory of Harry M. James. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.andersoncampbellmanchester.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 12, 2019