Harry Mason Swartz, M.D.
Rumson - Harry Mason Swartz, M.D. of Rumson, passed away on December 27, 2019 at the age of 88.
Dr. Harry was a supremely dedicated and skilled physician who took care of much of Monmouth County for 59 years, from delivering babies in the early years to caring for the health and well-being of as many as five generations of families in his office and at Riverview Medical Center. He was beloved by his patients and the medical community, always finding a way to bring his sparkle and humor to any situation. Harry's sincere and genuine caring for others always shined through.
Dr. Harry's second passion was his family. He was the devoted husband to Renee for 65 years, and a cherished role model of living a life with love and purpose to his three children and their families. Harry practiced medicine together with his son Dr. Steve from 1987 until his retirement at the age of 85. Dr. Harry and Dr. Steve are the only father and son to each have been awarded the prestigious Physician of the Year Award by Riverview Medical Center.
Harry was born in Atlantic Highlands, and graduated as valedictorian of his class at Middletown High School. He graduated at the top of his class from both Ursinus College and Thomas Jefferson Medical School and was inducted into the prestigious AOA medical honors society. He completed his residency at Bellevue Hospital in New York City. He later served as a Major in the New Jersey National Guard.
He is survived by his wife Renee Swartz; their children, Stephen Swartz, M.D. and his wife, Annie Swartz, Little Silver; Addie Swartz, and her husband Joel Rosen, Concord, MA; and Sidney Swartz, M.D. and his wife Gloria Garcia, M.D., Stuart, FL; and five grandchildren, Eliana, Jordan, Jacob, Aliza and Chloe.
Funeral services 1 pm Sunday December 29th at Congregation B'nai Israel, 171 Ridge Road, Rumson. Interment will follow at B'nai Israel Cemetery, Tinton Falls. To share a favorite memory or messages of condolence please visit his page of tributes at www.woolleyboglioli.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019