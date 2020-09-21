Harry Nathan Smith



Neptune - Harry Nathan Smith, of the Bradley Park section of Neptune, NJ, passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at his home. He was 66 years old. Heaven received an angel; as Harry was reunited with his family members that went before him and the lord.



Named after two of his mentors, his grandfather and uncle; Harry was celebrated by his family because he was the first male child born to the Smith family in twenty-two years.



Always a prankster, no one ever knew what to expect next from Harry. Sunday dinners at his grandparents' house were never dull or boring.



His family will always cherish the memories they made during family camping trips, especially to the Delaware Water Gap. Harry would entertain everyone around the campfire with scary stories, complete with props.



Prior to his retirement, he worked for the Neptune Township Sewage Authority for twenty-eight years.



Harry loved his community and believed in giving back. He unselfishly gave of his time and served on the Neptune Township Board of Education for eighteen years. During his tenure, he served as Vice President four different times.



Harry was an exempt member of Neptune Unexcelled Fire Company. He was a past Exalted Ruler and "Life Member" of the Asbury Park-Wall Elks #128.



Harry volunteered for Habitat for Humanity, Telephone Pioneers of America, the Boy Scouts, serving as a leader, and was a coach for Neptune Little League.



Harry loved many things, such as: Halloween, Christmas, Pizza, Mickey Mouse, Dogs, Birds, the Oakland Raiders, his family and Bradley Park.



He adored his family, particularly his children and grandchildren. They were a pivotal part of his life. Having recently spent time with them, he shared with his wife that having his children and grandchildren at home was "wonderful".



In memory of Harry: remember to smile, tell a joke, raise a glass, love life, call a loved one, or Harry's favorite, "do an act of kindness" for someone.



Surviving are his loving wife of 38 years, MaryAnn (Jobes), his son, Harry Matthew and his wife, Michelle, of Brick, his daughter, Megan Smith-McGowan and her husband, Jonathan, of Ocean, the "sparkle in his eyes", his grandchildren; Lilah and Kenzie Smith, and Tyler and Nathan McGowan, his sister, Jean Smith-Kruse and her husband, Walter, of Sarasota, FL, his aunt, Margaret Miller of Neptune City, his sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law and many nieces, nephews and cousins.



Friends and family are invited to a viewing on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from 4pm-8pm at Francioni, Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home in Neptune. The Elks will conduct a tribute service at 6:30pm. On Thursday, September 24,2020, funeral services will be held at 10:30am at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial donations be made to the Popcorn Park Zoo.









