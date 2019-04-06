|
Harry Newman
Point Pleasant - Harry Newman, age 85, of Point Pleasant passed away on April 3 at home surrounded by his family. Harry was born in Neptune, NJ and raised in Manasquan. He graduated from Manasquan High School and Ocean County College. Harry was a proud veteran of the Korean War, serving in the United States Navy on the USS Ticonderoga CVA 14. He was a Sergeant in the New Jersey Marine Police, leaving in 1976. He received numerous awards during his tenure. He was a Past President of PBA Local 106. After leaving the Marine Police, Harry became the owner of Anchor Hardware in Point Pleasant. He later worked at Sterners Lumber Company in Belmar. Harry was a jack of all trades, always there to lend a hand to all with a smile on his face.
Harry was predeceased by his mother, Edith Williamson Phillips, his step father, Herb Phillips and his mother-in-law Mary McGill.
Surviving are his loving wife of 63 years, Janice, two daughters Kim Welsh and her husband John, and Karen Dunbar and her husband Keith. Harry is also survived by three grandsons Andrew and Gregory Welsh and John Dunbar and brother in law Charles McGill, Closter, NJ.
Viewing hours will be held Monday from 4:00pm to 8:00pm at the Colonial Funeral Home, Route 88, Brick NJ. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday at 11:30am. Burial will follow at the Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Wrightstown. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Point Borough First Aid Squad 35, 1200 Beaver Dam Road, Point Pleasant NJ, 08742.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 6, 2019