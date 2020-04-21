Services
Harry Kouveliotes
Harry Peter Kouveliotes M.D.


1938 - 2020
Harry Peter Kouveliotes, MD

Harry Peter Kouveliotes, MD ended his struggle with dementia on April 18, 2020 and is now at peace.

Harry attended St Peters Prep, St Peters College & NJ College of Medicine and graduated in 1964. He interned at Wilford Hall at Lackland Air Force Base and Monmouth Medical Center. He was a resident at Jersey City Medical Center and did a fellowship in Hematology at St Michaels Hospital, Newark. He practiced medicine in Wanamassa, NJ and was an attending physician at Monmouth Medical Center. He will be painfully missed by his family, friends and patients.

Harry could be found on Wednesdays and Saturdays( in season) at Monmouth Park with his many friends. He also enjoyed his polka and pinnocle games on Mondays and Thursdays with his buddies. He had a love for life. He enjoyed traveling, the opera and dining with friends at Mr C's in Allenhurst. He treasured all his friendships.

He is predeceased by his father Peter Kouveliotes and his mother Kay Stamatis Kouveliotes, and his sister Elaine Kouvel Beicht. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Florence Mulqueen Kouveliotes and their three children Lisa Kouveliotes Washburn and her husband Mark, his son Peter Joseph Kouveliotes MD and his daughter Dina Kouveliotes, brother George Kouveliotes, sister Diane Kouveliotes Doumas and brother Nicholas Kouvel and his wife Patricia, five grandchildren , two sister in laws June Mulqueen and Suzanne Kouvel , twelve nieces and nephews and many cousins.

We would like to thank everyone at Care One Wall for their exceptional care and kindness.

Due to Covid 19 we will be having a private funeral. A celebration of his life will take place at a later date.

No Flowers, donations to St Jude, St George Greek Orthodox Church or . Buckley Funeral Home 509 Second Ave Asbury Park is in charge of arrangements.

For condolences please visit www.buckleyfuneralhome.net
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020
