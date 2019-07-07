Services
Services
85 Riverside Ave
Red Bank, NJ 07701
(732) 747-0332
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
John E Day Funeral Home
85 Riverside Ave
Red Bank, NJ 07701
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Rumson Presbyterian Church
Harry Robert Pomphrey


1965 - 2019
Harry Robert Pomphrey Obituary
Harry Robert Pomphrey

- - On Wednesday, July 3rd 2019, Harry Robert Pomphrey, loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 53 surrounded by his loving family.

Harry was born on December 5th, 1965 at Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch, NJ to Robert and Antoinette Puglisi Pomphrey. He grew up in Rumson, NJ along with his four siblings Susan, Robert, Dawn and Joseph. On November 28, 2003 he married his soulmate Missy Heinle Pomphrey. Together they raised two beautiful children, Gannon & Gracie.

Harry had a passion for fixing anything and everything, mostly cars, as he was a mechanic for some time. When he wasn't fixing something he was fighting fires as a lifetime member of the Oceanic Hook & Ladder Fire Co in Rumson, NJ. Before his passing, he worked for Erectall Steel alongside his son Bobby. You could often find him tinkering away in his garage on his latest project, most likely listening to his favorite band, Rush. He was known by all for his humor, kind heart and compassionate spirit.

Harry was pre-deceased by his father, Robert and his brother in law, Jason. He is survived by his wife Missy and his loving children, Bobby, Kayla, Gannon and Gracie as well as two estranged daughters Bonnie and Jenna. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews as well as two beautiful grandchildren Ellie and Garrett. Also surviving is his mother Toni and siblings, Susan, Robert, Dawn and Joseph as well as his in laws Robert and Lynne Heinle and brother in law Travis. He of course leaves behind many other friends and family members as well.

Visitation will be held at the John E. Day Funeral Home, 85 Riverside Avenue, Red Bank, NJ on Monday July 8, 2019 from 5-9 p.m. A service will be held at the Rumson Presbyterian Church on Tuesday July 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be sent in Harry's memory to David's Dream and Believe. https://davidsdreamandbelieve.org/donations/ Or by mailing check made payable to DDBCF, 364 North Main Street, Suite 10D, Manahawkin, NJ 08050.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 7, 2019
