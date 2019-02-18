|
Harry Soden Jr.
Red Bank - Harry Soden Jr., of Red Bank, passed away on Saturday February 16, 2019. He was born in Long Branch to the late Harry and Carmela (Grillo) Soden. Harry was a lifetime member of Union Hose Company of the Red Bank Fire Department where he served as the former Chief in 1980. He worked as an auto mechanic at Tubby's Shell for 33 years. Harry will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who were privileged to have known him.
He is survived by his loving sons Harry Soden III and Michael Soden and his wife Angela, his cherished grandson Nicholas Soden, his dear brother Alan Soden Sr. and his wife Gert and many loving nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at the John E. Day Funeral Home, 85 Riverside Avenue, Red Bank, NJ 07701 on Tuesday February 19, 2019 from 4- 8 p.m. with a Fire Service beginning at 7:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday February 20, 2019 at St. Anthony of Padua Roman Catholic Church at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Middletown. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be sent in Harry's memory to Alzheimer's New Jersey, 425 Eagle Rock Ave #203, Roseland, NJ 07068 or Union Hose Company 161 Shrewsbury Avenue, Red Bank, NJ 07701. Please visit Harry's memorial website available at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 18, 2019