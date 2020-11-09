1/
Harry Stanley Rowland
Harry Stanley Rowland

Eatontown - Harry Rowland, born in Eatontown, NJ, died peacefully at home surrounded by family . He is survived by his two daughters, Carol Ann Rowland of Jackson, NJ and Joann Parker of Spring. Hills, Florida. Four grandchildren, 3 Great grandchildren and one Great, great grandson,

He was a Owner, Trainer, Breeder of Deep Springs Farms Racing, Colts Neck NJ along with his wife Helen Rowland. He made many friends throughout the years and will be dearly missed by all.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2020.
