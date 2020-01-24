|
Harry T. Treacy
Manasquan - Harry T. Treacy, 84 of Manasquan passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Ocean Medical Center, Brick with his loving family by his side.
Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Monday, January 27, 2020 from 4-8 pm at Orender Family Home for Funerals 2643 Old Bridge Road Manasquan, NJ. The funeral service will begin at 7:30 pm. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Manasquan First Aid, 65 Broad Street, Manasquan, NJ 08736 or Manasquan Hook and Ladder #1, 33 Abe Voorhees Drive, Manasquan, NJ 08736 or St Jude Children's Research Hospital PO Box 1000 Dept 142 Memphis, TN 38101. To read complete obituary or to send condolences to the family please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020