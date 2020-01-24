Services
Orender Family Home
2643 Old Bridge Rd
Manasquan, NJ 08736
(732) 528-5500
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Orender Family Home
2643 Old Bridge Rd
Manasquan, NJ 08736
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
7:30 PM
Orender Family Home
2643 Old Bridge Rd
Manasquan, NJ 08736
Harry T. Treacy

Harry T. Treacy Obituary
Harry T. Treacy

Manasquan - Harry T. Treacy, 84 of Manasquan passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Ocean Medical Center, Brick with his loving family by his side.

Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Monday, January 27, 2020 from 4-8 pm at Orender Family Home for Funerals 2643 Old Bridge Road Manasquan, NJ. The funeral service will begin at 7:30 pm. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Manasquan First Aid, 65 Broad Street, Manasquan, NJ 08736 or Manasquan Hook and Ladder #1, 33 Abe Voorhees Drive, Manasquan, NJ 08736 or St Jude Children's Research Hospital PO Box 1000 Dept 142 Memphis, TN 38101.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020
