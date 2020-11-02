Harry Terris



Tinton Falls - Harry Terris, age 90, of Seabrook Village, Tinton Falls, NJ, passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020. Harry was born in Passaic, NJ on May 16, 1930. He graduated from Passaic High School, Class of 1948. He received his BS in Pharmacy from The Rutgers College of Pharmacy in 1952. He is a Korean War veteran, serving the US army, stationed at Valley Forge Army Hospital. a Life Member of the Jewish War Veterans, Post 125.



Harry married Helen (nee Rosenbaum) in 1955 and located to the Jersey shore in 1961, settling in Oakhurst where they raised their 2 children. He owned and operated Glenwall Pharmacy in Wall Township from 1961-1989. There he served his customers well - greeting all with a smile and by name. He loved watching his young customers grow into adults. After selling his store, he continued to work as a pharmacist in Shop Rites in Monmouth and Ocean counties from 1990-2008.



Harry was an active volunteer as well. He was a past President of the Monmouth County Pharmaceutical Society and Member of the NJ Pharmaceutical Association. Harry was a member of Temple Beth Torah of Ocean NJ since 1965. There, he was a past Vice President of the Men's club. He was also a Life Member of the American Friends of Red Magen David of Israel (AFMDA) and served as Vice President in Gibor Zimel Resnick Chapter of Ocean.



Harry will be missed by all who knew him; he loved life and it showed. His smile, his pleasant demeanor, his gentle nature and admirable character traits will be remembered always. He is predeceased by his parents Rose and David Terris and his brothers, Seymour and Arthur. Surviving are his wife Helen of 65 years, a daughter, Rita Geller and her husband, Jess Geller of Clark, NJ, a son, Mark of Denver, CO, two grandchildren Jacqueline Dana and her husband, Cedric Dana of MD and son, David of NJ. His greatest joy was living to meet and hold his great granddaughter, Michelle Everly Dana. A graveside service will take place on Tuesday, November 3 at 1:00pm.



