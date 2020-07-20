Harry Vandenbos



La Grange, GA - Harry Vandenbos 81 of La Grange, Georgia, formerly of Avon-by-the-Sea passed away on Friday July 17, 2020. Harry was a member of the Avon Police Department for over 30 years, retiring as Chief in 1998. He was also a lifelong member of the Avon First Aid and Fire Department.



Harry is survived by his wife Brenda of 40 years, daughter Lisa and her husband Loring Hosley, son J. Reagan and his wife Heather Vandenbos, daughter Diane and her husband Jay Mullaney. A brother John and wife Barbara, a brother Artie and wife Sally, his sisters Yvonne and Diane. He had 8 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, 5 nieces and nephews.



Harry was predeceased by his daughter Kim Price of Arkansas.



Due to the Covid-19 pandemic there are no services.











