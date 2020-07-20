1/1
Harry Vandenbos
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harry Vandenbos

La Grange, GA - Harry Vandenbos 81 of La Grange, Georgia, formerly of Avon-by-the-Sea passed away on Friday July 17, 2020. Harry was a member of the Avon Police Department for over 30 years, retiring as Chief in 1998. He was also a lifelong member of the Avon First Aid and Fire Department.

Harry is survived by his wife Brenda of 40 years, daughter Lisa and her husband Loring Hosley, son J. Reagan and his wife Heather Vandenbos, daughter Diane and her husband Jay Mullaney. A brother John and wife Barbara, a brother Artie and wife Sally, his sisters Yvonne and Diane. He had 8 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, 5 nieces and nephews.

Harry was predeceased by his daughter Kim Price of Arkansas.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic there are no services.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jul. 20 to Jul. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved