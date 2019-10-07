|
|
Harry Von Schmidt
Barnegat - Harry Leonard Von Schmidt (Dutch), was born on April 17, 1957 in Hightstown, NJ. Harry was 62 years young at the time of his death. Harry Lived in Barnegat, NJ and passed in his home after his long fight of several months to pancreatic cancer on Saturday October 5th, 2019 with his family at his side. Harry graduated from Southern Regional High School in 1975. He retired from Pinelands Regional Board of Education as a Maintenance Foreman. During his employment with Pinelands Regional High School he put himself through the New Jersey Management Program at Rutgers University where he obtained his certificate for Certified Educational Facilities Manager. Before moving to Barnegat he was a long time resident of Waretown. Harry was very spiritual in his Christian faith and enjoyed attending Church services at Bayside Chapel in Barnegat. Harry had many interests and hobbies which encompassed everything outdoors. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, hiking, biking and skiing. Racing his Garvey G-23 "Indian Summer" with the Jersey Outlaws Racing Club. He was an accomplished fly fisherman and loved the challenges of the sport in both fresh and salt water. His other interests included volunteering in the Waretown Volunteer Fire Department, the NJ State Forest Fire Service, and NJ Division of Fish and Wildlife as an Archery Instructor.
Harry is survived by his daughter Crystal and his son-in-law Kurt Brownell and son Harry Von Schmidt, grandchildren Dayna, Chase and Avery. His siblings Edgar Von Schmidt and his wife Shirley, Margaret Haegele, Jeffrey Von Schmidt and his wife Jeanne, Gordon Von Schmidt and his wife Jackie, his cousin Hanns Von Schmidt who was more like a brother and his wife Debbie, and his dog Ginger Snap.
A Viewing will be held on Wednesday October 9th, 2019 from 5-8pm at Riggs Funeral Home, 130 North Route 9 Forked River and again on Thursday from 10:30am until the time of the service at the Funeral Home at 11. Interment will follow in Ocean County Memorial Park, Waretown. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to either the Waretown Volunteer Fire Department PO Box 517, Waretown, NJ 08758 or 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 in Harry's memory.
Published in Asbury Park Press & Beach Haven Times from Oct. 7 to Oct. 10, 2019