Harry Wanthouse Jr.
Manchester - Harry Wanthouse Jr., 93, a recent resident of Spring Hills Assisted Living in Somerset, NJ, passed away peacefully Thursday, October 10, 2019 at CareOne, Somerset surrounded by family members. Born in Newark, NJ. raised in Bloomfield, Harry had previously lived in South Plainfield for 35 years and after retiring from Anheuser-Busch lived in Manchester, NJ for 27 years. Harry enlisted in the US Navy right after the bombing of Pearl Harbor and was commissioned to the USS Riverside in the South Pacific. Predeceased by his wife Irene Russell in December 2018 and son John "Gary" in 2009. Harry is also predeceased by his siblings, Lillian Healey and Mert Drechsel. Harry is survived by a son Christopher and daughter-in-law Judith of South Plainfield, a daughter Maribeth Schwartz, of Manassas, VA, four granddaughters, Stephanie, Marisa, Laura, Erin, great-granddaughter Carly and two great-grandsons, Noah and Jackson.
Services will be private per Harry's request. A Celebration of Harry's Life will be held on a later date.
Services handled by McCriskin - Gustafson Funeral Home, South Plainfield, New Jersey.
Donations in Harry's memory to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, PO Box 414238, Boston, MA 02241-4238 or online at donate.them mrf.org/donate.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 28 to Nov. 3, 2019