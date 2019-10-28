Services
McCriskin - Gustafson Home For Funerals
2425 Plainfield Avenue
South Plainfield, NJ 07080
(908) 561-8000
Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Wanthouse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry Wanthouse Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harry Wanthouse Jr. Obituary
Harry Wanthouse Jr.

Manchester - Harry Wanthouse Jr., 93, a recent resident of Spring Hills Assisted Living in Somerset, NJ, passed away peacefully Thursday, October 10, 2019 at CareOne, Somerset surrounded by family members. Born in Newark, NJ. raised in Bloomfield, Harry had previously lived in South Plainfield for 35 years and after retiring from Anheuser-Busch lived in Manchester, NJ for 27 years. Harry enlisted in the US Navy right after the bombing of Pearl Harbor and was commissioned to the USS Riverside in the South Pacific. Predeceased by his wife Irene Russell in December 2018 and son John "Gary" in 2009. Harry is also predeceased by his siblings, Lillian Healey and Mert Drechsel. Harry is survived by a son Christopher and daughter-in-law Judith of South Plainfield, a daughter Maribeth Schwartz, of Manassas, VA, four granddaughters, Stephanie, Marisa, Laura, Erin, great-granddaughter Carly and two great-grandsons, Noah and Jackson.

Services will be private per Harry's request. A Celebration of Harry's Life will be held on a later date.

Services handled by McCriskin - Gustafson Funeral Home, South Plainfield, New Jersey.

Donations in Harry's memory to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, PO Box 414238, Boston, MA 02241-4238 or online at donate.them mrf.org/donate.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 28 to Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now