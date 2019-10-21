|
Harry Ward Cueman
Shark River Hills, Neptune - Harry Ward Cueman, 66, of Shark River Hills, Neptune, passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019, with his family at his side.
Mr. Cueman was born in Newark to the late Ralph and Doris (Ward) Cueman and raised in Belleville. He lived in Wall for many years before moving to Shark River Hills 18 years ago. After graduating from Montclair State College, he began a successful career as an Underwriter in the insurance industry, from which he was retired. He was an avid NASCAR enthusiast, but above all else, his true joy was the time spent with his granddaughters.
Mr. Cueman is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Kristi Cueman, of Ocean Twp., his daughter, Jessica Cueman, of Brielle, and by his former spouse, Nancy Cueman. He was the beloved grandfather of Avery and Emerson Cueman and was looking forward to the imminent arrival of his third granddaughter. Also surviving are his brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Karen Cueman, of Shark River Hills, as well as niece and nephews.
Visitation will take place at O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy. 35, Wall, on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, from 4-8 PM. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church, 424 Lincoln Ave., Avon-by-the-Sea, on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at 10 AM, followed by interment at St. Anne Cemetery, Wall. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mr. Cueman's memory may be made to Shark River Hills First Aid Squad, P.O. Box 513, Neptune, NJ. Condolences may be sent via www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019