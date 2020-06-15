Harry Wayne Ackerman
Neptune - Harry Wayne Ackerman 65 of Neptune NJ. He is survived by his siblings Lester, Ed, and Rose. His children Dennis, Jess, Lori, Shaun, Steph, and Nicole. His grandchildren Lexi, Brooklyn, Diane, Gianna, Shayna, Jayden, and Blaine.
Always in our hearts.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.