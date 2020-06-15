Or Copy this URL to Share

Harry Wayne Ackerman



Neptune - Harry Wayne Ackerman 65 of Neptune NJ. He is survived by his siblings Lester, Ed, and Rose. His children Dennis, Jess, Lori, Shaun, Steph, and Nicole. His grandchildren Lexi, Brooklyn, Diane, Gianna, Shayna, Jayden, and Blaine.



Always in our hearts.









