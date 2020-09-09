1/1
Harryette W. Gifford
Harryette W. Gifford

Wanamassa - Harryette W. Gifford of Wanamassa NJ passed away peacefully in the presence of her family at Jersey Shore University Medical Center Neptune, on September 7, 2020. She was 89 years old. Harryette was born and raised in what at the time, was rural Whitesville section of Neptune Township, before moving to Wanamassa after her marriage to Ernest S. Gifford in 1958. For 17 years she worked for the NJ Bell Telephone Company Asbury Park as an operator, and was a Telephone Pioneer. After the death of her husband Ernie, she went back to school obtained her college degree and re-entered the work force. She worked for the US Army CECOM Fort Monmouth NJ, and later became a bank records research analyst for the Central Jersey Bank and Trust Company, Freehold NJ, where she retired in 1995. She volunteered as member of the Wanamassa Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary for over 40 years, Cubmaster for Pack 343 of Wanamassa, and did fund raising for the American Red Cross. She was a very active and independent lady, was an avid walker often seen walking around areas of Wanamassa, Interlaken, Asbury Boardwalk and Ocean Grove. She bowled for Shore Lanes until she was 86 years old.

Most importantly Harryette was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was predeceased by Husband Ernest S. Gifford in 1978, two children Roberta and John, brother Wilbur Smock and sister Alice Lippincott. Surviving are son's Earl H. Gifford ( spouse Kathleen), Wanamassa NJ and Andrew A. Gifford, Interlaken. She adored her (5) grand children, Lauren, Manchester NJ., Brendan, Wanamassa NJ, Andrew, Daniel, Matthew, of Rochester NY, and many nieces and nephews.

A viewing will be held 5PM - 8PM September 11, 2020 at the Francioni, Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home, 1200 Tenth Avenue (Corner Atkins) Neptune NJ.

Internment is private for family only.

Due to the current situation, social distancing and face masks will be required.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Viewing
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Francioni Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Francioni Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home Inc
1200 10Th Ave
Neptune, NJ 07753
(732) 775-0028
