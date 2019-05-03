Harue "Naomi" Wagner



Manasquan - Harue "Naomi" Wagner, 87, of Manasquan passed away peacefully Monday April 29th.



Our mom, our Ashi, everyone's best friend, you left us too soon on a warm spring day. Naomi, a truly selfless woman, touched the lives and hearts of everyone she knew. Her simple smile, infectious laugh, and genuine kind hearted words would make anyone's day brighter and better. Whether you needed a friend to talk to, or needed the advice of a wise mother, you could always rely on her.



In her early years, Naomi grew up in the town of Maebashi, Gunmaken, Japan, a town she always loved, cherished, and never forgot. She would eventually move to the United States, sacrificing her ability to be with her family in Japan, to start a life with her husband Johnny. Even though Naomi left Japan, she brought with her the values, traditions, strength, and compassion her Japanese family had instilled in her.



As the matriarch and heart of her family, Naomi always put everyone before herself. Her selfless character continually gave strength and comfort to her family and will forever serve as a guide for future generations of family to follow.



Though Naomi's first priority was always her family, she never shied away from pursuing the things she loved and was passionate about. With her husband by her side, she enjoyed traveling the world far and beyond. She found joy and happiness in gardening, fishing off her boat, crabbing, cooking, and always have a "good time". The greatest thing she always looked forward to was traveling back to Japan to see her family; a family that would always welcome her husband, daughter, son-in-law and grandchildren with open arms.



Naomi lived a beautiful life and will be forever missed. A piece of our hearts is missing, but comfort is found knowing she is with her husband, mother, father, and brother again. Naomi's legacy and heartfelt story is survived by her daughter Jane, her son-in-law Shawn McDermott, and her two grandchildren Shannon and Danny of Holmdel, as well as her siblings Shinichi, Katsuyuki, and Oko, and numerous family members in her native country of Japan.



Visitation Saturday, May 4th 9:00 am until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 am at the Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 South Holmdel Road, Holmdel. Entombment to follow in Holmdel Mausoleum.