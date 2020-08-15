Harvey DowningTinton Falls -Harvey Downing, passed away peacefully at Seabrook Village with his family by his side on August 13, 2020. He was born in Newark, NJ and at the age of five, moved to Ocean Grove, NJ. He spent his summers working as a Locker Boy at the North End Pool and then working at the Sampler Inn Cafeteria. After graduating from Neptune High School, Harvey received his Bachelor of Science in Business from Fairleigh Dickinson University. He served in the National Guard for six years and worked for Continental Data Center in New York for 38 years. He was an exempt member of EH Stokes Fire Co. #3 serving for over 50 years and was a member and officer of the Ocean Grove Fire Police. Harvey was an usher in the Great Auditorium for over 70 years and served on the Board of Trustee's for the Ocean Grove Camp Meeting Association. He was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church, Ocean Grove, NJ, and held many administrative roles in his long membership. He was an avid Giant's fan and loved to watch the PGA golf tournaments every weekend. He is survived by his loving wife, Phyllis of 63 years, his sons Jeffrey (wife Julie) and Steven (wife Tammy), and cherished grandchildren Brian, Taylor and Christopher. He was predeceased by his Father and Mother, George and Naomi and his brother, George Jr. Funeral arrangements are private.A celebration of Harvey's life will be announced at a later date.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Paul's United Methodist Church or the Ocean Grove Camp Meeting Association.