Bradley Beach - Heather D. Bray, loving mother, daughter and sister, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 21, 2019 at the age of 43. Heather was born on April 2, 1976 in Cleveland, OH to Dudley and Susan Bray. She graduated Neptune High School in 1994 and attended Brookdale Community College. She worked for many years as a preschool teacher at Tender Care Nursery, Ocean Grove. She was passionate about children, cooking and most importantly, her family and friends. Heather was predeceased by her mother, Susan Bray. She is survived by her father, Dudley Bray, her sister and brother-in-law, Alicia (Bray) and Alan Brown, her brother and sister-in-law, Scott and Katie Bray and the light of her life, her daughter, Arely. A viewing will be held on Wednesday, June 26th from 2PM - 4PM and also from 6PM - 8PM at St. Paul's UMC, 80 Embury Ave., Ocean Grove, NJ. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 27th at 11AM, also at St. Paul's UMC. Burial will follow at the Old Tennent Cemetery in Tennent, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Angel Fund c/o St. Paul's UMC, 80 Embury Ave., Ocean Grove, NJ 07756. To send a condolence message to the family, please visit www.oceangrovememorialhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 25, 2019