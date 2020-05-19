Heather Frances Barrett
1964 - 2020
Heather Frances Barrett (Kemp) of Montpeiler, Vermont, died on April 28 2020. Heather was born at Patterson Army Hospital, Fort monmouth, N. J. in 1964. Heather grew up in Alfred Vail Mutual, Shrewsberry Township, N. J. Heather attended schools in Tinton Falls N. J. Heather was a kind, loving, caring person and was friends with everyone. Heather will be remembered by so many people that she met in her lifetime. Heather loved to talk and talk and talk. Heather is survived by her mom, Irene Kemp, her sister Dana Lynn Moss, her children, Jeffrey Barrett, Alexandria Barrett and Ashley Wares (Josh), six grand children, Mana, Zora, George, Jonah, Jakob and Charlotte, her estranged husband George S Barrett. Aunt, Ann Plyter (Gene),many cousins, nephews and a niece. Heather was predeceased by her Aunt, Susan Caren. A. W. Rich Funeral Home, Essex Vermontis in charge of arrangements. 1-802-849-6261. A memorial service will be held at a later date.




Published in Asbury Park Press from May 19 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
