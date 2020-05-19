Heidemaria (Hubsch) Edgley



Heidemaria (Hubsch) Edgley passed away on May 14, 2020 due to Covid related complications.



Heide was born March 14, 1943 in Rothenburg ob der Tauber Germany but lived most her life in New Jersey.



She met George (Butchie) Edgley who was stationed in Germany and they married in February of 1969. They began a "military" life moving back to the United States leaving behind her parents, two sisters and a brother. Butchie remained the love of her life until his death in 1993.



As a 49 year old widow with two young sons, Heide spent her life working in several different industries, not afraid to start at the bottom and work her way to the top. She didn't do too bad a job, one of her sons (Jason ) was Green Beret and (Andrew ) U.S. Army Infantry.



"If you start something, you will finish it". She taught her sons discipline, not to quit, and that excuses don't matter.



She is survived by her son Jason, his wife Allison and their children Ethan, MacLean & Lucy of Nashville Tn and her son Andrew, his wife Crystal and their son Thomas of Waretown NJ, along with many nephews and nieces.



Many things were left unsaid..."I Love You" was not one of them.



A remembrance and burial will take place at a later date.









