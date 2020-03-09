|
Heidi R. Phelon
Eatontown - Heidi R. Phelon passed away on March 7, at her home in Eatontown at age 88. She was born in the Bronx, New York to Albin and Adele Russmann.
Heidi was a graduate of Hunter College High School, earned her BS at Rutgers School of Nursing, her MPA from Fairleigh Dickinson University, and earned her role as a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist at Jersey Shore Medical Center School of Anesthesia.
Heidi was the Chief Nurse Anesthetists at JFK Medical Center in Edison, was the past president of the New Jersey Association of Nurse Anesthetists, and a founding member of the Association for Holistic Health. She devoted much time and effort to tracing her family's genealogy.
She is survived by her husband of 68 years J Stacy Phelon III, her son Stacy and his wife Susan, her son Jeffery and his wife Siobhan Lonergan, her grandson Ian Andrew Phelon, her sister Lee Bergeson, her sister-in-law Catherine Allen and many nieces and nephews.
Friends and family are invited to a celebration of her life on Saturday, March 14, from 2 to 4 pm at the family home in Eatontown.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020