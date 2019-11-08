|
|
Helen A. Frech
Helen A. Frech, 100, a longtime resident of Pequannock and Lavalette, died Thursday, November 7, 2019.
She is lovingly survived by her daughter, Lorraine Kerney and her husband Gary; her grandsons, Brad and Greg Kerney; her great-grandson, Treston; her nephew, Richard Drevland; and her niece and Goddaughter, Elaine Hayduk. She was predeceased by her husband, Edward, in 1974 and her son, Edward, in 2017.
Visiting hours will be Sunday from 2-6 pm at the M. John Scanlan Funeral Home, Pompton Plains. A funeral service will be held 11 am Monday at Our Saviour Lutheran Church, Pompton Plains. Burial will follow at Hillside Cemetery, Lyndhurst. In lieu of flowers donations to , Our Saviour Lutheran Church in Pompton Plains, or Faith Lutheran Church in Lavalette would be greatly appreciated. www.scanlanfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019