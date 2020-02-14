|
|
Helen A. Keller
Toms River - Helen A. Keller, age 100, of the Lake Ridge section of Toms River, NJ passed away on Thursday February 13, 2020 at her home. Helen was born May 14, 1919 in Brooklyn, NY. Helen retired from the Eatontown Board of Education where she had served as a teacher in the school district. Wife of the late Myron Keller who passed away in 2010, she is survived by their nieces and nephews. Graveside funeral services will be conducted on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. in the Ocean County Memorial Park, 1722 Silverton Road, Toms River, NJ 08755. Arrangements are by the D'Elia Funeral Home of Lakewood, NJ. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.DEliaFuneralHome.com for Helen's family.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020