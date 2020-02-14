Services
D'Elia Funeral Home
Route 70 & Vermont Avenue
Lakewood, NJ 08701
(732) 363-1987
Graveside service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
3:00 PM
Ocean County Memorial Park
1722 Silverton Road
Toms River, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Keller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen A. Keller


1919 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen A. Keller Obituary
Helen A. Keller

Toms River - Helen A. Keller, age 100, of the Lake Ridge section of Toms River, NJ passed away on Thursday February 13, 2020 at her home. Helen was born May 14, 1919 in Brooklyn, NY. Helen retired from the Eatontown Board of Education where she had served as a teacher in the school district. Wife of the late Myron Keller who passed away in 2010, she is survived by their nieces and nephews. Graveside funeral services will be conducted on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. in the Ocean County Memorial Park, 1722 Silverton Road, Toms River, NJ 08755. Arrangements are by the D'Elia Funeral Home of Lakewood, NJ. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.DEliaFuneralHome.com for Helen's family.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -