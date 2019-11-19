|
|
Helen Ann Breisch
Toms River, NJ - Helen Ann Breisch nee Miller, 75, of Toms River, NJ died on Sunday November 17, 2019 at her home. Helen was born in Jersey City, NJ and lived in Rahway, NJ before moving to Toms River, NJ in 1972. She was a graduate of St Aloysuis High School in 1961. Helen earned a degree in Nursing from Jersey City Medical Center graduating in 1964. Helen worked as a Registered Nurse for Rahway Hospital, Pt. Pleasant Hospital and Ocean Medical Center retiring in 2008. Helen was a member of the Elks in Toms River, NJ.
Helen is predeceased by her husband Robert Breisch in 2007 and her parents Paul and Agnes Miller nee Teague.
Surviving are her children Robert, Robin and her husband Daryl and Dawn and her husband Jim and her grandchildren Gage, Shaun, Pierce, Devin and Chandler.
Family will receive friends on Thursday November 21, 2019 from 4-7pm at the Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals 995 Fischer Blvd. Toms River, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Friday November 22, 2019 at 9:30am at St. Justin RC Church in Toms River, NJ. Committal will be private. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.ryanfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flower donations can be made in Helen's name to Toms River Twsp. Animal Shelter 235 Oak Ave, Toms River, NJ 08753
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019