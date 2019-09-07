|
Helen Annette Williams
- - Helen Annette Williams died on August 24, 2019 after a long illness. She was born in Cordele, Georgia on July 24, 1948. Her most memorable tales spoke of her childhood growing up in the small southern town with her mother, Lula V. Lawson, her step-father Ervin Johnson, and of the close bonds she shared with her brothers and sisters: Carl Johnson, Alton "A.J." Johnson, LeJoyce Johnson, Ervin Johnson, Edna Nichols Brown and Al Lawson. Growing up, Helen excelled in school, graduating salutatorian of the A.S. Clark High School Class of 1966 and was voted Miss A.S. Clark (homecoming queen) by her classmates.
With great excitement, she boarded a bus and traveled to Atlanta where she attended Morris Brown College. One day in biology class, Helen met the love her life, Charles Williams III, who went to the neighboring Clark College. They married when Charles graduated in 1968 and moved to New Jersey where they put down their family's roots for the next 51 years. Together, they raised Helen's younger siblings and two of their own children, Charmian "Mia" Varietta Williams (deceased) and Leticia Antoinette Williams.
Throughout her life, education remained important to her, after marriage Helen finished her bachelor's degree at Rutgers University in 1971 and later received a Master of Arts degree in Administration from Georgian Court College. Helen dedicated her professional career and much of her personal time to the education of others. She served as an educator for 35 years, with more than 20 years as a special education teacher within the Lakewood Public School District in Lakewood, N.J.
Helen liked to travel and loved visiting and spending time with family. She loved attending the theater and often organized trips to Broadway for her family and friends. One of her favorite things to do was host gatherings, parties and holidays at her home for family and friends. She loved shopping, home improvements and gardening. In retirement, Helen enjoyed making gift baskets and donating her time in service of others. She was an active and devoted member of the New Hope Church of God for most of her retirement. Her most enduring legacy is her passion for serving others through acts of love, charity and kindness.
A memorial will be held on Saturday, September 7 at 10 a.m. at Witherspoon Street Presbyterian Church in Princeton, New Jersey.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 7, 2019