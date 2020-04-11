|
|
Helen B. Olsen
Toms River - Helen B. Olsen, 89, of Toms River, NJ, passed away on April 8, 2020, at Holiday Care in Berkeley Township, NJ. She was born in NYC, NY, and lived in Staten Island and Brooklyn before moving to Toms River in 1959. She was a personnel supervisor at Ocean Orthopedics in Toms River from 1970 to 2019. Helen was a member of St. Luke RC Church in Toms River. She was a lively, happy person, who enjoyed the company of her family and friends.
Helen was predeceased by her husbands, Leonard De Stefano, and Allen C. Olsen; her son Frank Dougherty; and her sisters Joan Blankenship and Monica Wheeler. She is survived by her son Robert DeStefano of Riverside, California, her daughter Kathleen Dougherty of Toms River and her brother John Wheeler of NY. Helen is also survived by her four loving grandchildren: Anthony DeStefano, Aimee Dougherty, Frank Dougherty and wife Kara, and Michele Cagnano and husband Nicholas; and her six wonderful great-grandchildren: Alexis, Gage, Anthony, Cannon, Sienna, and Savanna.
Mrs. Olsen will be buried privately in St. Joseph Cemetery under the direction of Anderson & Campbell funeral home of Toms River. A Memorial Mass will be held at a future date.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020