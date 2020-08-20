Helen Claire Kontje
Avon by the Sea - Helen Claire Kontje, 75, of Avon by the Sea passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Jersey Shore Medical Center, Neptune. Born in Bayonne, she had resided there for most of her life before moving to Avon by the Sea in 2002.
Helen Claire was a graduate of Holy Family Academy and Jersey City State College and went on to become a school teacher for the Bayonne Board of Education, at the John M. Bailey School and the Henry E. Harris School.
As an Avon by the Sea resident, she was a faithful Communicant of St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church. She was an avid reader and enjoyed crossword puzzles.
Predeceased by her parents John and Helen (nee Hennessy) Kontje, and her siblings John Kontje, Kathleen Healey, and Sheila M. Kontje. Surviving are her siblings James Kontje and partner Karen Moench of Hamilton, NJ, Joanne Miller and husband Jack of Timonium, MD, Maureen Polera of Bayonne, Janet Conner and husband Malcolm of Reedsville, PA and Patricia Kontje of Avon by the Sea with whom she lived and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 from 9:30 am until the time of the Funeral Mass at 10:30am in St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church, St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, 424 Lincoln Ave., Avon by the Sea. Entombment in St. Anne's Cemetery, Wall.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Avon First Aid Squad, 520 Main St. Avon, NJ 07717 in memory of Helen Claire.
**Due to Covid 19 executive orders, please be reminded that all gatherings are under capacity limitations and masks and social distancing are required.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Brien Funeral Home, Wall Twp. To offer condolences to the Kontje family, please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com