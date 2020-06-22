Helen D. Huss
Brick - Helen D. Huss (christened Helju Maifalda Tuuling) was born on September 24th, 1925 in Tallinn, Republic of Estonia, to Anna (Õunpuu) and Aleksander Tuuling. As a child, her days were divided between the capital city and the island of Saaremaa, the birthplace of her parents; she loved telling tales of riding horses on the beach there. Her beloved father died of tuberculosis in November 1938 and her mother immigrated to the United States in May 1939. Helen, at age 13, left Estonia in July 1939 via Sweden on the MS Gripsholm, one of the last ships to depart the region before the outbreak of World War II. She was raised in Manhattan and attended Washington Irving High School where she cultivated a lifelong love of art, theater, film, and especially music. She went on to work at Macy's, eventually working her way up to supervisor. In 1951 she married George W. Huss and moved first to Metuchen and then settled in his hometown of Lakewood. They built a home on Birch Street and raised six children together. She was an active participant in her adopted community: she faithfully attended Saint Mary's of the Lake Church, was a member of Lakewood Reliance Hose Co. #4's Ladies' Auxiliary, and volunteered her time with Saint Mary's Academy Library and Lakewood Little League. Helen expressed her love for the people in her life through acts of service, and was always ready and willing to take her children, their friends, and eventually her grandchildren on all kinds of adventures. True to her Estonian roots Helen had a passion for song, and enjoyed belting out hymns in church, singing along to big band classics and opera, and in recent years could almost always be found happily humming her favorite tune, "God Bless America."
She is survived by her husband, George W. Huss, and by her proudest accomplishment; her large family: six children and their spouses, Elizabeth & Kevin Gavan of Lakewood, NJ, Katherine & Frank Conte of Eliot, ME, Philip & Mary Kay Huss of Richmond, VA, George Huss also of Richmond, Mary & Paul Zetelski of Rutherford, NJ and Melissa & Eric Huss of Toms River, NJ. Her legacy also includes 11 grandchildren & their spouses: Jennifer, Kevin & Jen and Kieran Gavan, Annaleigh & Tom Halldorson, Alex & Athena Huss, Jonathan & Emily Huss, Nena (Huss) & Chris Millsap, Genny Huss, Jessica & James Snell, Alex & Kathy Zetelski and Grace Huss, as well as 10 great grandchildren: Ivy, Finn, Ava, Parker, Quinn, Demmi, Samantha, Jimmy, Willow & River.
The family would like to express our deepest gratitude and love to Mai Gibson and Maria Mah Hutchinson for their kindness, support, and care over many years, when Helen needed it most.
In lieu of flowers please make donations in Helen's name to the Lehmann Adult Day Program, 1100 Airport Road, Lakewood NJ, 08701.
For further information or to post a tribute please visit www.deliafuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.