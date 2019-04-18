|
|
Helen De Mauro
Barnegat - Helen De Mauro, 96, of Barnegat passed away on April 5th, 2019 at her home surrounded by those who loved, comforted and cared for her. She was predeceased by Warren De Mauro, her husband of 61 years, in January 2008.
Helen was born in Passaic, NJ of Hungarian parents, John and Elizabeth Pinter. She was raised in Garfield, along with her brother John and her sister Marge, both deceased. As a youth, she attended Garfield High School and the Hungarian Reformed Church of Garfield. She met Warren while working as a secretary at Curtiss Wright Aeronautical Company in 1943-44, and they married on May 18, 1946. Helen and Warren raised their family of 3 daughters in Paterson, New Jersey. As a mother, Helen was a fulltime "homemaker extraordinaire" as she provided a haven of comfort, wellbeing, and security to her family. While a homemaker, she worked tirelessly as President of the Paterson PTA -- where she successfully lobbied for assembly presentations on family life education at PS 25 where her daughters attended school.
When she rejoined the workforce in 1968, her superb organizational skills landed her work as the Executive Administrator for the American Cancer Society, for Lee T. Purcell Associates (engineer consultants) and for the President of the Passaic County Community College in Paterson. On off work hours, she very much enjoyed gardening, listening to her favorite Pavarotti album, taking ballroom dance classes with Warren -- and as well, participating in the monthly get-togethers with her social group, the Harmonettes Ladies Club.
Helen and Warren moved permanently to Barnegat in 1982. During the 1980's, she made her mark in Barnegat by running for Councilwoman on the campaign theme, "Vote for De Mauro and a better tomorrow!" Although unsuccessful in her campaign, Helen continued to support her town, becoming an active member of the Barnegat Democratic Club and the Barnegat Historical Society (BHS.) She regularly volunteered her time for the preservation of Barnegat history -- as a docent for the BHS, Helen and Warren gave weekend tours of the historical merchants' shops, usually dressed up in historical garb. Helen was also a member of the Friends of the Barnegat Library and the Primetimers Performers of Barnegat. She was as passionate about these efforts as she was about her Hungarian heritage, and throughout her life, maintained her ability to speak and write in her native tongue.
Helen was an avid reader, a music aficionado, a travel journal chronicler, an expert knitter, a stellar typist and a true lover of nature, especially of gardens and birds -- which in her last days, she watched from her sunroom, book on her lap, as they floated by down the lagoon.
Helen De Mauro was a kind and caring mother to Marsha Cudworth of Island Heights, Linda Di Quattro of Totowa, and Diane di Mauro of New York City. She was the grandmother to John Cudworth Jr. of St. Petersburg, FL; Jason Di Quattro of Rockaway; Bianca Di Quattro of Chattanooga, TN; Marley Burr di Mauro of NYC; Camilo Burr di Mauro of NYC; and Emiliano Burr di Mauro of NYC….and she was the very proud great-grandmother to Leonardo Di Quattro.
A Memorial Service will be offered on Saturday, April 27th, 2019 at 10:45 AM at the Forked River Presbyterian Church, 131 North Main St. (Route 9), Forked River, NJ 08731 followed by interment at St. Mary's Parish Cemetery, Beachview Avenue, Manahawkin.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Helen's memory would be appreciated to: Save Barnegat Bay of Toms River, 117 Haines Rd., Toms River, NJ 08753.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bugbee-Riggs Funeral Home, 335 South Main St., Barnegat, NJ 08005.
Published in Beach Haven Times on Apr. 18, 2019