Services
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
703 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
(732) 349-5700
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
703 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
View Map
Service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
3:30 PM
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
703 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
View Map
Committal
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
1:30 PM
NJ Veterans Cemetery
Wrightstown, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Borders
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Dorothy Borders

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Dorothy Borders Obituary
Helen Dorothy Borders

Beachwood - Helen Dorothy Borders, 96, of Beachwood, NJ, passed away on June 24, 2019, at Community Medical Center in Toms River, NJ. She was born in Newark, NJ, and lived in Irvington, NJ, before moving to Beachwood in 1973. Helen worked as a secretary for Motor Finance in Newark. She later worked for Kelly Girl Temp Agency as a secretary for various law firms. Helen enjoyed shopping, line dancing and feeding the squirrels and birds in her yard.

Helen was predeceased by her husband Robert E. Borders Sr. in 1999, and her son Robert Jr. in 2012. She is survived by her daughter Janice Borders of Bayville, NJ.

Visitation will be Monday, July 1, from 2 to 4 PM with a Service at 3:30 PM, at the Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 703 Main Street, Toms River, NJ 08753. There will be a Committal Service at the NJ Veterans Cemetery in Wrightstown on Tuesday, July 2nd, at 1:30 PM.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now