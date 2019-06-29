|
|
Helen Dorothy Borders
Beachwood - Helen Dorothy Borders, 96, of Beachwood, NJ, passed away on June 24, 2019, at Community Medical Center in Toms River, NJ. She was born in Newark, NJ, and lived in Irvington, NJ, before moving to Beachwood in 1973. Helen worked as a secretary for Motor Finance in Newark. She later worked for Kelly Girl Temp Agency as a secretary for various law firms. Helen enjoyed shopping, line dancing and feeding the squirrels and birds in her yard.
Helen was predeceased by her husband Robert E. Borders Sr. in 1999, and her son Robert Jr. in 2012. She is survived by her daughter Janice Borders of Bayville, NJ.
Visitation will be Monday, July 1, from 2 to 4 PM with a Service at 3:30 PM, at the Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 703 Main Street, Toms River, NJ 08753. There will be a Committal Service at the NJ Veterans Cemetery in Wrightstown on Tuesday, July 2nd, at 1:30 PM.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 29, 2019