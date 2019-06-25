Services
O'Brien Funeral Home
2028 Highway 35 at New Bedford Road
Wall, NJ 07719
(732) 449-6900
Helen "Honey" Dugan Masco

Ocean - Helen "Honey" Dugan Masco, 93, passed away at home on June 22, 2019. Born to Mary and Frank Dugan, she was raised in Neptune City. In 1950, she married Gene Masco and moved to Ocean Township, where they raised their family and continued as lifelong Ocean residents.

Honey was predeceased by her husband Gene in 1983, brothers Frank, Les, Albert, Robert and Jack Dugan and sisters Dorothy Murray, Mildred Wills, Marion DeVito and Elizabeth Vaccaro.

She is survived by daughter Pamela & husband John Perrotto of Palm Beach Gardens, FL (formerly of Wall, NJ), son Gene & wife Lauren Masco of Northfield, NJ, and daughter Patricia & husband Ken Lanyon of Ocean, NJ. Grandchildren- John & wife Lauren Perrotto, Gene Perrotto, Kenny and Brian Lanyon, Melissa, Stephanie and Gina Masco; and great grandchildren John (JP), Cooper and Campbell Perrotto.

Also survived by sister and best friend, Janet Dunshee Baldwin, brother James & wife Janice Dugan, sister in law Christa Dugan, and all her adoring nieces & nephews.

Honey will be remembered for her radiant smile, her kind heart and gentle spirit, and the special bond she shared with her 11 brothers and sisters. Her family was her life, but she received the greatest joy spending time with her grandchildren. She had a special knack for making each of her grandchildren feel as though they were her favorite. They were all #1 in her heart and were blessed to be loved by her.

She is now reunited with her loving husband and all those loved ones who left before her. Rest in Peace Sweet Angel.

Viewing will be at O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy. 35, Wall, on Thursday from 4-8pm. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish (St. Elizabeth Church), Avon, on Friday at 10am. Burial to follow at St. Catharine's Cemetery, Sea Girt.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to VNA (Attn: Hospice), 23 Main St., Suite D1, Holmdel, NJ 07733.

For more info & condolences, visit www.OBrienFuneralHome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 25, 2019
