Helen E. Janssen
Helen E Janssen

Manchester - Helen E Janssen 89 of Manchester died Monday November 16, 2020 at Community Medical Center, Toms River. Born and raised in North Bergen she resided in Union City for most of her life before moving to Manchester in 1983. She enjoyed making her many crafts and then selling them at the different craft fairs and flea markets. Most important to her was her loving family and shopping with her daughter and friends. She is predeceased by her husband George J in 1999, siblings, Edna Bonelli, Doris O'Rourke & Henry Kappmeier. Surviving are her children, George H, Roy J & his wife Jamie, Joyce Janssen and Steve R, a brother, Robert Kappmeier, 4 grandchildren, Roy, Michael, David and Tami, 7 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. Visitation is Thursday 1-3 & 6-8 PM with a 7 pm service at Oliverie Funeral Home 2925 Ridgeway Rd Manchester. Interment is Friday at Crest Haven Memorial Park, Clifton. For directions or to send online condolences, please visit our website at www.oliveriefuneralhome.com






MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Oliverie Funeral Home
NOV
19
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Oliverie Funeral Home
NOV
19
Service
07:00 PM
Oliverie Funeral Home
NOV
20
Interment
Crest Haven Memorial Park
