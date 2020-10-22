1/
Helen E. Ostrander
Helen E. Ostrander

Colts Neck - Helen E. Ostrander, 87 of Colts Neck died at her home on Wednesday October 21st.

She was born on the family farm in Holmdel and had lived on their farm in Colts Neck before moving to Red Bank for many years before returning to the family farm in Colts Neck.

Helen worked for many years as an Office Manager for Progressive Life Insurance, Colonial Flowers and retired from Dorn's Photography all of Red Bank. She is a former parishioner of St. James RC Church, Red Bank and a parishioner of St. Mary's RC Church, Colts Neck.

She along with her husband Edward Ostrander, Sr. enjoyed working on their family farm, trips to Atlantic City and a once a year family trip to Lancaster Pa. as well as Lake George, NY. Helen enjoyed hosting a New Years Day party each year for her co-workers. Along with her mother and sister, they would host all holidays together.

Helen was pre-deceased by her husband of 39 years Edward Ostrander, Sr. in 2005.

Surviving is her son, Edward Ostrander, Jr., Colts Neck; her daughter and son-in-law, Patti and Kenneth Coffey of Brick; her sister, Dorothy Smith, Colts Neck and her loving grandson , Ryan Coffey.

Visitation Sat. Oct. 24th, 9 until 10:15 am at the Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 South Holmdel Road, Holmdel, NJ. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 am at St. Mary's RC Church, Rt. 34 and Phalanx Road, Colts Neck. Interment St. Joseph's Cemetery, Keyport following the funeral mass. To share a favorite memory or send messages of condolence please visit Helen's page of tributes at www.holmdelfuneralhome.com.

All Covid19 restrictions will apply at the funeral home as well as at the church.






Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Visitation
09:00 - 10:15 AM
Holmdel Funeral Home - Holmdel
OCT
24
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Mary's RC Church
Funeral services provided by
Holmdel Funeral Home - Holmdel
26 S HOLMDEL RD
Holmdel, NJ 07733
(732) 946-3322
