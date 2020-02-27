|
Helen E. Richdale
Colts Neck - Helen E Richdale passed away peacefully surrounded by family on 2/25/2020. She was born in Queens, NY and moved to Leonardo, NJ at a young age. Helen was a graduate of Leonardo High School. She resided in Colts Neck for the past 72 years with her beloved husband George. Together they raised two children.
Helen was a bookbinder for many years & later owned her own craft store in Lincroft. She was a member of the Lincroft Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary & a founding member of the Lincroft First Aide Auxiliary. Helen was an avid reader of mystery novels & enjoyed gardening, cooking, jigsaw puzzles, & spending time at home with her family, dogs, horses, & donkeys.
Helen was a beloved wife & a devoted mother who never missed her daughter's horse shows or her son's baseball games. She is survived by her husband George, her children Pam Morris & husband Chris, George Richdale & wife Laura. She is also survived by her grandchildren Emma, Colin & wife Meghan, Coleman, Brian & wife Laurena; as well as her great-grandchildren Johnny, Maeve, & Liam.
Visitation will be Sunday 3/1/2020 from 4 to 7 pm at Thompson Memorial Home, 310 Broad St, Red Bank NJ. A funeral service will be held on Monday 3/2/2020 at 10am at Middletown United Methodist Church, 924 Middletown-Lincroft Rd, Middletown NJ followed by internment at Fairview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Lincroft Fire Company or the ASPCA.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020