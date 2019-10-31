|
Helen E. TiDeschi
Bayville - Helen E. TiDeschi, age 61, of Bayville, NJ, passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019 at home. Born in Jersey City, she grew up in Union City and lived in East Rutherford before settling in Bayville in 2004.
Mrs. TiDeschi was a cashier at Shop-Rite of Bayville until becoming disabled in 2015. She enjoyed scratch off lottery tickets, dancing, and watching The People's Court.
She was predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Helen Billek, and by her siblings, Tommy, Rita, and Joan. She is survived by her husband, Michael; her children, Nicole, Rachel and Joseph; her sisters, Debra Phillips and her husband Greg, and Carol Smith; her in-laws, Michael and Judith TiDeschi; her brother-in-law, Scott TiDeschi and his wife Donna; and her sister-in-law, Kim Romano and her husband Billy.
In keeping with Mrs. TiDeschi's wishes, all services were private under the direction of Horizon Funeral and Cremation Services, 1329 Route 37 West, Toms River.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019