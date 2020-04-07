|
|
Helen Elaine Karamanos
Long Branch - Elaine, known to many as ("Sam"), Karamanos of Long Branch NJ, passed away on March 31 2020. She grew up in Bernardsville, NJ. She excelled in sports, bowling, softball, tennis, golf, racquetball, throughout high school and well into her adult life. She thrived on competition. She played on a pro woman's bowling league for a few years, traveling the county.
She worked for the legendary Clive Davis, at Arista Record Company as his national promotion manger (first woman to hold that title). Once again traveling the country, this time visiting radio stations and she quickly amassed Gold and Platinum records for many artist including Barry Manalow, Eric Clapton, Dionne Warwick, Alan Parson Project, Bay City Rollers, just to name a few. She was honored by many in that business and has many awards to show for it. She was a true Rock and Roller.
After leaving the record business, Elaine worked for AT&T until its demise. There, she met many of what would become lifelong friends. During that time, Elaine also worked at Monmouth Racetrack part time and fell in love with the horses and the excitement of the track. She had the opportunity to work at Churchill Downs, Kentucky Derby and worked all of the big races; Breeders Cup and Preakness just to name a few.
Her last job until her death really touched her heart. She was payroll bookkeeper at the Arc of Monmouth, everyday she was in touch with and helped the mentally disabled to be paid for their meaningful work. The true legacy though, was her "family", though not all blood relatives, none the less, she was one of the members of our Family. Her passing will leave a void in our lives as well as her many friends.
Elaine was predeceased by her mother Bessie and Father Gus Karamanos. She is survived by her sister, Jean and her husband, Wayne; her beloved Nephew, Brian and his wife Bonnie and their two beautiful twin girls.
If she loved you, be prepared for the truth and tough love. Elaine was a loyal friend to many. Raise a glass, turn up the Rock and Roll, Place a Bet, Toast a life well lived!!
We will celebrate her life at another time when we can all be together.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020