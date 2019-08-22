Services
Ocean County Cremation Service
206 Lacey Rd.
Forked River, NJ 08731
609-971-3321
Whiting - Helen Elyar, 91, of Whiting, passed away peacefully at Crestwood Manor on August 16, 2019.

Helen was born in Portage, PA. She resided in Red Bank for many years before moving to Whiting.

She worked at Merck in Rahway.

Helen is predeceased by five brothers and one sister. She is survived by her sister, Marge Pappas of Jackson and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be private. Burial will be in Portage, PA at Prospect Cemetery, with her father John Elyar.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 22, 2019
