Helen Farley
Forked River - Helen Claire Farley, passed away peacefully at her home in Forked River on April 14th, 2020 at the age of 88. She was born in Elizabeth where she resided before moving to Roselle Park, NJ and then Forked River, NJ 20 years ago. She was a loving, devoted mother and grandmother. She enjoyed being with her family above all else. She also loved the beach, the outdoors, going to yard sales and spending time with her family on long weekends at her children's vacation cabin in Pennsylvania. She is predeceased by her husband Patrick Farley, brother Paul Speck, Jr., sisters Ruth Roth, Lilian Gundersen, Anna Molnar. Surviving is her son, James E. Farley, her daughters and their spouses, Anne and Alfred Sloan, Kathy and John Harvey, Patricia and Frank Riccardi, and Nancy and Robert Bianchini, and two grandchildren Michael Arvelo and Sarah Harvey Soto and spouse Luis Soto, and great grandson Connor Soto and many beloved nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to Helen's caregiver Gelsa DeFalco Pirigyi for her loving and selfless dedication to their mother. Helen's cremation was private due to the current pandemic and her memorial service will be held a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation 400 Morris Ave, Denville, NJ 07834. To send online condolences, please visit our website at www.oliveriefuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020