Helen Finke
Freehold - Helen Ann (Jindra) Symon Finke, 96, of Freehold, passed away on Tuesday June 23, 2020, at Monmouth Crossing Assisted Living in Freehold Township. She was born to Agnes and John Jindra on April 28, 1924 in New York City. She was raised in Rutherford and Teaneck NJ and was a graduate of Teaneck High School.
She married Charles Symon Jr. on June 7th, 1947 and they moved to Emerson NJ in 1956. Helen worked in the insurance industry in New York and New Jersey. After the death of Charles, Helen remarried in 1984 to George Finke. She was predeceased by him in 1985 due to an untimely death. She then settled in Lakehurst, NJ at Leisure Village. Her time spent here was enjoyable while taking up her hobby of woodworking and painting. Her greatest joys came from her children and grandchildren.
In 2005 Helen had a stroke, and even though partially paralyzed, she continued to paint up until her death. Despite her many illnesses, Helen never wanted sympathy and left a legacy of perseverance and work ethic for all of us. She kept up with current events and the lives of others when most people would have given up.
Helen is predeceased by her son Paul, brother John, Husband Charles and husband George. She is survived by son Charles III (Agnes) Symon, daughter Anne (Wes) Patterson; grandchildren Aleta and Valerie Symon, William and Sarah Patterson; great-grandchildren Andrew Symon, Cameron and Dylan Carpenter.
Arrangements are being handled by Freeman Manalapan-Marlboro Funeral Home, 344 Route 9 North, Manalapan. Interment will be private. A memorial celebration will be held at a later date. Donations can be made in memory of Helen Finke to Monmouth Crossing, centrastatefoundation.org
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.