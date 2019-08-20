|
Helen Fitzgerald
Manalapan - Helen Mary Fitzgerald, 95, of Manalapan, passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019, at Centra State Medical Center. Helen was born in Brooklyn, New York and resided in Manalapan for 21 years.
Helen was predeceased by her parents Edward and Elizabeth, her husband, Henry, and her brothers Robert, Edward, and John. She is survived by daughter Elizabeth, daughter Rita, son-in-law Sal, and grandchildren Kathleen and Nicholas.
Friends and family are invited to visit on Tuesday, August 20 2019, from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM, at Freeman Funeral Home Manalapan-Marlboro, 344 Route 9 North, Manalapan. A funeral service will be held at St. Thomas More Church on Wednesday August 21, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow at St. Charles Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the at https://www.arthritis.org/. To leave a condolence or find directions, visit www.freemanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 20, 2019