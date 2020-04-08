Services
O'Brien Funeral Home
2028 Highway 35 at New Bedford Road
Wall, NJ 07719
(732) 449-6900
Helen Forsyth (Baker) Kepler

Helen Forsyth (Baker) Kepler Obituary
Helen ( Baker ) Forsyth Kepler

Neptune City, NJ - Helen (Baker) Forsyth Kepler of Neptune City, who was born March 18, 1941 in Long Branch and raised in Avon by the Sea by the late George and Sadie Baker, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Helen loved to spend time with friends and family. She enjoyed cooking and baking for others and shared that love with her daughters and grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her first husband, James I. Forsyth and her second husband, Robert Kepler Sr. as well as her siblings Richard, George Jr, and Joyce Wilmot and her husband George.

She is survived by her daughters Kimberly Kraeger, and her husband Jonathan and Barbara Reynolds and her husband Steven, her stepchildren Jeff Kepler, Robert Kepler Jr. and his wife, Lorna, and Nancy Stott and her husband Ric, her grandchildren James, Jonathan, Andrew, Alyson, Ashlee, Derek, JD, Heather, Matthew and wife Katie, Brandi and Daniel, great grandchildren Sean and Kelsey.

Services are private under the direction of the O'Brien Funeral Home, Wall Twp. with burial to take place in Monmouth Memorial Park, Tinton Falls.

To offer online condolences to the family please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 8 to Apr. 12, 2020
