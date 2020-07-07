Helen Furlong
Manchester - Helen Furlong , with profound sadness we announce the passing of Helen, loving wife, devoted mother and friend to all whose lives she touched, on Sunday July 5, 2020.
Born in 1938, Helen spent the majority of her life in New Jersey - raised in Asbury Park, attending school at St. Rose in Belmar, and finally passing surrounded by her family in her home in Manchester, NJ.
Helen was an exceptional wife and mother. She cared deeply for her family, friends, and neighbors; nothing brought her more joy than sharing time with her loved ones.
All whom loved her dearly were touched by her grace, warmth, natural ability to comfort and care for them. They will never forget her sense of humor, infectious laugh, and smile that would light up a room
She will be sorely missed and survived by her husband Edmund, children: Melanie and James, grandchildren: Waylon and Lennon and her sister Jane.
Visitation will be held at Silverton Memorial Funeral Home 2482 Church Road, Toms River, NJ 08753 on Friday, July 10 from 3pm until 6pm
Memorial donations may be made to the Holisticare Hospice, 1144 Hooper Ave, Suite 208, Toms River, NJ 08753
Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.silvertonmemorial.com
/obituaries