Helen G. Fessmann
Helen G. Fessmann

Berkeley Township - Helen G. Fessmann, 88, of Toms River, NJ passed away Tuesday September 22, 2020 at Community Medical Center, Toms River. Born in Brooklyn, NY, Helen had lived in Queens before moving to Toms River 20 years ago. Helen was a Clerk with a Law Firm in Manhattan, NY.

Helen was predeceased by her husband Leonard and is survived by her four loving children, daughter Ruth Farrell, sons; Owen Farrell, Carl Farrell and David O'Farrell.

Visitation will be Sunday September 27, 2020 from 2pm till 4 pm at Quinn-Hopping Funeral Home, 26 Mule Rd., Toms River, NJ 08755. A Funeral Service will be said Monday, September 28, 2020 10:30 am at Brig. General Wm. C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 350 Provinceline Rd., Wrightstown, NJ 08625. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.quinn-hoppingfh.com




Published in Asbury Park Press from Sep. 24 to Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
QUINN FUNERAL SERVICE
SEP
28
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Brig. General Wm. C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
QUINN FUNERAL SERVICE
26 MULE ROAD
Toms River, NJ 08755
(732) 240-3800
