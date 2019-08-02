Services
1929 - 2019
Manchester - Helen Ganzfuss, 90, died peacefully Wednesday July 31, 2019, in Arista Care at Manchester. Helen was born on May 3, 1929 in New York City, NY to Pauline and Michael Ganzfuss of Burgenland, Austria. She worked for over 38 years as an executive secretary at Marine Midland Bank & HSBC in New York City before retiring in 1985. Helen embraced her Austrian heritage her entire life. Helen was deeply involved in serving her community as a volunteer at the Treasure Chest affiliated with Kimball Medical Center, as well as many organizations in Leisure Village West. She enjoyed travelling, good food, and spending time with family and friends. Helen will always be remembered as a strong, independent, kindhearted, generous, and loving person. To know her was to be especially blessed, as she brought sunshine, inspiration, and happiness to all. She is survived by her sisters, Pauline Valente of Manchester, and Greta McKeon of Flagler Beach, FL, as well as many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and a great-great nephew, all of whom cherished and loved Helen. The viewing is Sunday, August 4, 2019 from 2-6 pm, at Oliverie Funeral Home 2925 Ridgeway Rd Manchester. Funeral Liturgy is Monday 9:30 AM at St. John's Church Lakehurst with private family interment to follow at St Raymond's Cemetery, Bronx, NY. In lieu of flowers please make donations to St Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. For directions, or to send online condolences, please visit our website at www.oliveriefuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 2, 2019
