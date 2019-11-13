|
|
Helen (Betty) Harrington
Howell Township - Helen (Betty) Harrington, 91, of Howell Township passed away surrounded by love and peace on November 12, 2019.
Born in Jamaica, Queens, New York, she resided in Freehold for 52 years, most recently living at Brandywine Assisted Living, Howell.
Helen is pre-deceased by her husband, James Harrington; her brother, George Ott; and her parents, George and Helen Ott.
She is survived by her cherished daughters and sons- in-law, Beth Abrams and her husband Richard (Freehold), Mary Coon and her husband Gary Cicero, (NY), and Kathleen Nastarowicz and her husband Thomas, (Freehold); and her eight adored grandchildren, Eden and Orion Abrams, James and Garrett Coon, and Joshua, Matthew, Evan, and Jake Nastarowicz.
Helen was a parishioner of the Co-Cathedral of St. Robert Bellarmine Church.
She was the director of the Freehold Presbyterian Nursery School for many years, teaching hundreds of children in her long career as an early childhood educator.
Family and friends are invited to attend visitation on Sunday from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Higgins Memorial Home, 20 Center Street, Freehold.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Monday at 10:00 a.m. at the Co-Cathedral of St. Robert Bellarmine, 61 Georgia Road, Freehold followed by internment at St. Rose of Lima Cemetery, Freehold. Please visit www.higginsmemorialhome.com to post condolence messages.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019