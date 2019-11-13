Services
Higgins Memorial Home
20 Center Street
Freehold, NJ 07728
(732) 462-0895
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Higgins Memorial Home
20 Center Street
Freehold, NJ
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Co-Cathedral of St. Robert Bellarmine
61 Georgia Road
Freehold, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Harrington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen (Betty) Harrington

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen (Betty) Harrington Obituary
Helen (Betty) Harrington

Howell Township - Helen (Betty) Harrington, 91, of Howell Township passed away surrounded by love and peace on November 12, 2019.

Born in Jamaica, Queens, New York, she resided in Freehold for 52 years, most recently living at Brandywine Assisted Living, Howell.

Helen is pre-deceased by her husband, James Harrington; her brother, George Ott; and her parents, George and Helen Ott.

She is survived by her cherished daughters and sons- in-law, Beth Abrams and her husband Richard (Freehold), Mary Coon and her husband Gary Cicero, (NY), and Kathleen Nastarowicz and her husband Thomas, (Freehold); and her eight adored grandchildren, Eden and Orion Abrams, James and Garrett Coon, and Joshua, Matthew, Evan, and Jake Nastarowicz.

Helen was a parishioner of the Co-Cathedral of St. Robert Bellarmine Church.

She was the director of the Freehold Presbyterian Nursery School for many years, teaching hundreds of children in her long career as an early childhood educator.

Family and friends are invited to attend visitation on Sunday from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Higgins Memorial Home, 20 Center Street, Freehold.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Monday at 10:00 a.m. at the Co-Cathedral of St. Robert Bellarmine, 61 Georgia Road, Freehold followed by internment at St. Rose of Lima Cemetery, Freehold. Please visit www.higginsmemorialhome.com to post condolence messages.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -