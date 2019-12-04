Services
Neary Quinn Funeral Home
39 South Street
Manasquan, NJ 08736
(732) 223-0003
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Neary Quinn Funeral Home
39 South Street
Manasquan, NJ 08736
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
3:30 PM
Neary Quinn Funeral Home
39 South Street
Manasquan, NJ 08736
Manasquan - Helen I. Stemmermann, 96, of Manasquan, died Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Haven Hospice at JFK Medical Center in Edison. Born in N. Bergen, she lived in Riveredge and Oakland, NJ, before moving to Manasquan in 1968.

Mrs. Stemmermann was a Saleswoman for Corning Revere in Manasquan for 10 years before retiring. She was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Manasquan.

Mrs. Stemmermann is pre-deceased by her husband John in 2016 and is survived by 3 sons, Michael of Woodbridge, VA., Paul of Manasquan and Mark and his wife Andrea of Brick. 6 grandchildren, Christine Roberts, Michael J., Jesse, Kimberly, Katherine and Jane Stemmermann and 12 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be on Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 1-3:30pm at the Neary Quinn Funeral Home, 39 South Street, Manasquan, NJ. Funeral services will follow at 3:30 pm at the funeral home. Interment will be private at Brigadier General Wm. C. Doyle Veteran Memorial Cemetery in Wrightstown, NJ.

For more information or to post a tribute, please visit www.neary-quinnfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
