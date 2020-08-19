1/
Helen J. Slomiak
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen J. Slomiak

Forked River - Helen J. Slomiak (nee Balasz), 87, of Forked River passed away peacefully at her home with her family by her side on August 18, 2020. Helen was born in Perth Amboy and formerly resided in Woodbridge and East Brunswick, NJ. Known to many as "Nanny," Helen enjoyed boating, golfing, bowling and crabbing. She would never turn down an opportunity to go out to dinner. Spending time with her family though was her favorite thing. During her younger years, she was a member of the Women's Club of East Brunswick, Ladies Bowling League and Tamarack Ladies 9-hole Association.

Preceded in death by her husband, Ray Slomiak, son John Torok and beloved German Shepard, Mugsy, Helen is survived by her daughter, Bonnie Elia, grandchildren, Michael Torok (Becky), Courtney Elia-Lawrence (David), Lindsey Calvo (Drew) and Katherine Torok, great-grandchildren, Kalilah Johnson, Robert and Faith Calvo, Lainey Torok and one sister, Marie Garbolino.

A Viewing will be offered on Sunday, August 23rd from 3:00-6:00 pm and Monday from 10-10:30 am at Riggs Funeral Home, 130 North Rt. 9, Forked River. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Burial Park, Jamesburg, NJ. All are welcome to Lindsey's home at 2:30 pm for a celebration to honor Nanny's life. The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to VNA Hospice and Bayada Home Health Services, particularly Heidi, for their caring hands.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press & Home News Tribune from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Viewing
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Riggs Funeral Home LLC
Send Flowers
AUG
24
Viewing
10:00 - 10:30 AM
Riggs Funeral Home LLC
Send Flowers
AUG
24
Celebration of Life
02:30 PM
Lindsey's home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Riggs Funeral Home LLC
130 North Route 9
Forked River, NJ 08731
(609) 693-8222
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Riggs Funeral Home LLC

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 19, 2020
I'm so very sorry for your loss. I have so many wonderful memories of Nanny. She was a wonderful woman always up for a good time. She will be greatly missed.
Laura Burmeister
Friend
August 19, 2020
God's speed Aunt Helen! R.I.P
Annette
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved