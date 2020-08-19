Helen J. Slomiak



Forked River - Helen J. Slomiak (nee Balasz), 87, of Forked River passed away peacefully at her home with her family by her side on August 18, 2020. Helen was born in Perth Amboy and formerly resided in Woodbridge and East Brunswick, NJ. Known to many as "Nanny," Helen enjoyed boating, golfing, bowling and crabbing. She would never turn down an opportunity to go out to dinner. Spending time with her family though was her favorite thing. During her younger years, she was a member of the Women's Club of East Brunswick, Ladies Bowling League and Tamarack Ladies 9-hole Association.



Preceded in death by her husband, Ray Slomiak, son John Torok and beloved German Shepard, Mugsy, Helen is survived by her daughter, Bonnie Elia, grandchildren, Michael Torok (Becky), Courtney Elia-Lawrence (David), Lindsey Calvo (Drew) and Katherine Torok, great-grandchildren, Kalilah Johnson, Robert and Faith Calvo, Lainey Torok and one sister, Marie Garbolino.



A Viewing will be offered on Sunday, August 23rd from 3:00-6:00 pm and Monday from 10-10:30 am at Riggs Funeral Home, 130 North Rt. 9, Forked River. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Burial Park, Jamesburg, NJ. All are welcome to Lindsey's home at 2:30 pm for a celebration to honor Nanny's life. The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to VNA Hospice and Bayada Home Health Services, particularly Heidi, for their caring hands.









